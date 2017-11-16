Global Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market to 2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Entry of Big Manufacturers

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fuel cell commercial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 24.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Entry of big manufacturers in FCV segment. Previously, only institutes were conducting research on FCV. However, lately, major manufacturers have invested a huge sum on R&D (Toyota, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW). Major bodies like The New Energy Foundation (NEF) are working in collaboration with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to reduce the complexity of fuel cell technology so that it can be adopted by masses. More than 11 projects are in progress, which involves the development and validation of polymer-electrolyte fuel cell technology.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in the number of hydrogen production facilities. Hydrogen is selected as the optimal replacement for traditional fossil fuels because of its abundance in the universe. It is the key fuel source that powers a fuel cell vehicle. Worldwide, around 80 million tons of hydrogen is produced every year at an average price ranging between $1.0/kg to $1.80/kg. For a sustained growth, the fuel cell market needs an additional 90 million tons of hydrogen annually.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fossil fuels are still the major energy source used to produce hydrogen. Hydrogen is a clean source of energy as its reaction with oxygen creates water, but mass production of hydrogen is a major challenge. To date, a major share of hydrogen is being produced using fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear). Producing hydrogen using electrolysis is not efficient because of the high demand for electricity and a lower output ratio. Power sources, such as biomass, wind, hydropower, and solar are not enough to meet the requirements of hydrogen production.

Key vendors

Daimler

Renault

Toyota Motor Corporation

Other prominent vendors

Ballard Power Systems

Iveco Bus

MAN

Thor Industries

Van Hool



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Research Methodology Introduction Market Landscape Market Segmentation By Application Geographical Segmentation Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape Key Vendor Analysis Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2kh52/global_fuel_cell





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716