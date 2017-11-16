Monaker Group: Monaker to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 5

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Monaker Group (OTCQB: MKGI), a travel industry technology leader, has been invited to present at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Monaker CEO Bill Kerby is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by Richard Marshall, the company's director of corporate development, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference.

The presentation will be also webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.monakergroup.com.

Management will discuss the company's launch of Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), the first customizable, alternative lodging reservation system with instant booking of vacation homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, and castles.

The company is looking to take advantage of growing demand in the ALR market. ALR has become one of the fastest growing sectors of the travel industry that is expected to grow at 7% CAGR to $194 billion by 2021, according to Technavio.

The LD Micro Main Event is the nation's largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 250 names presenting to 1,000+ attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View Monaker's LD Micro profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MKGI

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the plans and expectations of Monaker. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are out of our control. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the expectations of future growth may not be realized, and the company may not meet applicable NASDAQ Capital Market requirements necessary for listing and/or NASDAQ may not approve the company's listing application. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Monaker undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2017, which has been filed with the SEC and is available at www.sec.gov.

Monaker Group Contact:

Richard Marshall - Director of Corporate Development

Tel: (954) 888-9779

rmarshall@monakergroup.com



Monaker Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

MKGI@cma.team

SOURCE: Monaker Group