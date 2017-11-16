National Crowdfunding Association of Canada: VanFUNDING 2017: Over 50+ Leading Blockchain, Fintech, Regtech & Capital Innovation Experts Heading to Vancouver NOV 28 @Morris Wosk Centre

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Looking for world class education, funding, partnerships and growth within the blockchain and financial tech sector?

VanFUNDING 2017 GOING MAINSTREAM is the premier West Coast conference dedicated to connecting people looking to form long-lasting partnerships, investment, and business opportunities.

In less than two weeks, VanFUNDING2017 Blockchain, Fintech & Funding Conference and Regtech Hackathon descends on Vancouver on November 28th, 8am-6pm, at the Morris Wosk Centre for Advanced Dialogue. There is also a VIP networking event on November 27 from 5:30-8pm at the Diamond cocktail lounge, where you can meet the biggest names in Fintech.











Over 50 Blockchain, Fintech Regtech and Funding Experts heading to Vancouver Nov. 28 VanFUNDING

VanFUNDING 2017 offers world class program and education delivered via keynotes, TEDx-style presentations, panels and workshops covering Blockchain, Fintech, Regtech, and Innovation Finance topics from a diverse range of perspectives including technology, finance, legal, global innovation and humanity.

The title sponsor is Raymond James, with Gowling WLG, Victory Square Technologies, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and Etherparty as platinum partners.

"We are proud to sponsor The National Crowdfunding Association of Canada," says Sean Martin, Managing Director, Investment Banking at Raymond James Ltd. "There has been an explosion of blockchain technology that has proven 2017 to be the tipping point of financial innovation."

The conference features over 50+ expert speakers and mentors from companies and organizations such as Microsoft, IBM, TSX Venture Exchange, Blockchain Intelligence Group, RightMesh, Grow VC, AIBB.io, CoinPayments, Pegasus Fintech, and TokenFunder. They will be covering ground-breaking topics such as Blockchain smart contacts, Initial Coin Offerings, emerging regulations, and opportunities in PeerToPeer crowdfinancing, investment opportunities, cryptocurriences, intelligence applications, and global financial marketplaces.

"Vancouver is quickly establishing itself as a prominent market for blockchain innovation on the global scene. Victory Square has always supported events that facilitate discussion and collaboration on disruptive new technologies and the VanFUNDING conference falls in line with this mandate. We look forward to an excellent event that will allow our local tech community access to some of the global thought leaders in the blockchain space," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

"We look forward to a great conference & BCs first ever Regtech Hackathon and would like to thank everyone involved from organizers, volunteers, sponsors, community partners and of course our awesome speaking roster! Special thanks to the BC Securities Commission for their support, and a growing list of Regtech Hackathon partners such as Vancity, Supirio and Launch Academy who all recognize the need for a collaborative approach to developing innovative Regtech solutions.

While Regtech is new in Canada, its gaining significant traction globally, and firms are gaining a competitive advantage. Participation in the hackathon is inclusive and we encourage entrepreneurs and regulatory experts, innovators, data analysts, designers and developers to all join us in helping discover and launch some amazing BC Regtech-focused projects," said Craig Asano, CEO VanFUNDING.

VanFUNDING 2017 brings together start-ups and leading industry professionals in a unique venue, selected to promote interactive dialogue and discussion. Combined with workshops and a Regtech Hackathon co-hosted with the BC Securities Commission where $20,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes, this is a not to be missed event that provides opportunities for all types of businesses in the blockchain and financial technology sector to innovate, learn and network.

For more information about VanFUNDING 2017, please visit: http://vanfundingconf.ca/

The National Crowdfunding Association of Canada (NCFA Canada) is a cross-Canada non-profit actively engaged with both social and investment crowdfunding, alternative finance, fintech, P2P, ICO, and online investing stakeholders across the country. NCFA Canada provides education, research, industry stewardship, and networking opportunities to over 1600+ members and works closely with industry, government, academia, community and eco-system partners and affiliates to create a strong and vibrant crowdfunding industry in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.ncfacanada.org.

