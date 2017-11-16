India Elevators Market 2017-2020: Market Transforming from Vertical Transportation to Mobility Solutions

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

There is shortage of nearly 20 million homes in India. Demand in < INR 1.5 Mn is 1.98 mn units by 2020; Demand in INR 1.5-7.0 Mn price category is 1.5 mn units and accounts for 63% of the total housing supply. Expect many developers to launch affordable homes in addition to targeting middle income and affluent population in India. Coupled with the infrastructure status and interest subvention, housing for all is no longer a pipe dream.

This augurs well for elevator manufacturers as these measures are expected to spur the demand for g+4/5 buildings in the low cost segment. Elevator manufacturers have to introduce low-cost models to meet the price sensitive segment's demand. This can only be achieved by setting up local manufacturing units in order to source raw materials and manpower at competitive prices. It also fulfills the other intended objective of Make-in-India".

Market Outlook: India

75% of total building stock expected in 2030 is yet to be built: commercial & residential real estate sector to be a strong demand driver for elevators

Smart elevators with features such as energy efficiency and destination control to present niche opportunities for market players

Growth in affordable housing & premium high-rise apartments to drive demand for low- & high-speed elevators; home elevators in luxury villas have good potential

Although large, Residential segment is marked by high degree of competition and low demand for high performance elevators vs. offices and other segments

MRL elevators to outpace MR elevators in low- and medium-rise buildings: benefits owners by optimal utilization of space and speedier implementation

Increasing verticalization through construction of mid- & high-rise buildings & FSI* amendments to open up opportunities for elevators with speeds > 1.5 mps1

Manual elevators are declining due to lack of safety features such as infrared door protection, automatic rescue devices and fire rated doors

Passenger elevators to dominate market; however, growth in industrial, logistics, and retail will influence higher penetration of service elevators

Realty check beyond metros - Understanding customer requirements and developing value proposition that resonates with the developers in smaller towns and cities is crucial

Delhi , Mumbai , and Bengaluru witness high-rise construction in both residential and office segments leading to growing demand for speeds > 2 mps

, , and Bengaluru witness high-rise construction in both residential and office segments leading to growing demand for speeds > 2 mps Services provide stable and recurring revenues: OEMs are investing in training academies to strengthen technician quality and improve service efficiency

Competition is dominated by global companies, who are operating in all customer segments by providing fit-for-purpose products and services

OEMs are setting up local manufacturing units to further augment market share and gain competitive edge

Shift from global models to India -specific models, and focus on high-speed as well as economy segments is high on the agenda of every major OEM

-specific models, and focus on high-speed as well as economy segments is high on the agenda of every major OEM OEMs Initiatives - Strengthening after sales service, making India an export hub for elevators, local manufacturing with India's demand reaching critical mass, & IOT

an export hub for elevators, local manufacturing with demand reaching critical mass, & IOT Imperative for OEMs to identify value-add features based on adequate and comprehensive research to provide unique ride experience to customers

Vertical transportation consultants - Crucial role in vendor selection in big ticket projects: Benefits of smart elevators, interoperability with other BMS* must be expounded through consultative selling

OEMs to work closely with developers to plan, deliver, & install elevators customized to building needs. Dedicated PMs ensure timely project execution with highest safety standards

