Entity Group and parsionate today announced a partnership between the two companies called Master Data Advisors to provide global enterprises with greater choice when selecting a partner to advise on and implement data management solutions.

Master Data Advisors will give clients that want the highest levels of expertise in data governance, MDM, and related technologies, the chance to work with local systems integrators across Europe via a contract with only one company.

Master Data Advisors is the fusion of Entity Group and parsionate's highly qualified and experienced teams to provide geographical and technological scale across EMEA. Clients can engage with consultants who have a combination of hundreds of years of project experience and multiple successful engagements across the region without needing to work separately with multiple separate vendors. Our joint expertise in MDM, PIM, Data Integration, Data Quality, Information Management Advisory Services and Omnichannel commerce is unparalleled in any other organisation.

In the current market, we have seen companies struggle to find a delivery or advisory partner with the right combination of skills, references and scale to deal with multi-country projects. Often the skills reside within smaller, specialist companies like our own but it is mostly the larger consultancies that get considered for projects across multiple regions.

The result of this is usually increased project risk through either a compromise on skill level; project coverage or time frame or all of these. It can also mean increased costs to the customer.

Master Data Advisors is the answer to this gap in the services market providing a one-stop shop to obtain the best expertise, in the right place at the right time. Thereby lowering project risk; obtaining optimal pricing and making the best skills available for all data management projects in a variety of languages.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Entity Group is creating Master Data Advisors with our friend and partner parsionate. Our companies are both individually known as leaders in the Enterprise Information Management space and this partnership will help drive customer success through our skills and the Data Delta method across EMEA" said James Wilkinson, CEO of Entity Group

"To create Master Data Advisors we combined the joint passion for MDM and omnichannel commerce as well as deep knowledge in Data Management and Data Governance of two leading consultancy companies" said Michael Fieg, Managing Partner, parsionate

Sources:

www.master-data-advisors.com

About Entity Group

With outstanding pedigree in MDM and Information Management strategy and implementations globally, Entity Group is one of Europe's leading Enterprise Information Management specialists. We assist clients with strategic consultancy, solution implementation and managed services relating to data management and governance. Entity's expertise has been developed over 25 years of exemplary service delivery within the information management domain. For more information, visit www.entitygroup.com

About parsionate

parsionate GmbH, with its headquarters in Stuttgart and a branch in Hamburg, helps European retailers and manufacturers to successfully master the challenges of Digital Transformation. The unique team consists of highly skilled consultants for E-Commerce, Omnichannel and Master Data/Product Information Management (MDM/PIM) as well as system architects and technical consultants. Their commitment: We believe in excellence. We offer comprehensive consulting, deep knowledge in the leading software solutions, a future-oriented design of your IT infrastructure as well as successful implementation.

