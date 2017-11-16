

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has no uniform sales tax rate at the national level.



Sales tax is levied at the state level, and in addition, the consumer is bound to pay local sales tax in many areas.



A statewide sales tax is levied by 45 states, and local sales taxes are collected in 38 states.



Five states - Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon - do not collect state sales tax.



State-level sales tax and local sales tax vary from state to state.



Because this local tax is substantial in some states, the state that collects a moderate state tax need not be tax-friendly when the combined rate is applied.



Sales tax rate differentials can induce consumers to shop across borders or buy products online.



