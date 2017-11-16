Really Simple Systems Named in Top 10 Best Free CRM by G2 Crowd Users

PETERSFIELD, England, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Really Simple Systems has been identified as one of the highest rated free CRM tools, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real G2 Crowd users.

Really Simple Systems received a 4.3 out of 5 star average for user satisfaction for its platform across its 66 user reviews, with 60 coming from small business professionals. Really Simple Systems was named to the top of the free CRM list based on having the highest user reported satisfaction score. The platform was previously named a High Performer in G2 Crowd's Fall 2017 CRM GridReport

To qualify for the best free CRM list, a product was required to offer a free option as well as have one of the ten highest user satisfaction scores. For more information, read the ten best free CRMs list on G2 Crowd.

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems provides cloud-based CRM systems for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B. With over 21,000 customers Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of Cloud CRM systems. Customers range from single users to 100 user systems and include the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts and IBM, as well as thousands of small and medium sized companies.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 255,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights. G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.

