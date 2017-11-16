Coldplay's "A Head Full Of Dreams Tour" Becomes Third Highest Grossing World Tour Of All Time

OVER 5 MILLION FANS ATTENDED ACROSS 31 COUNTRIES

"A world exploding in full technicolor, overwhelming your senses, liftingyou into a state of bliss." - New Jersey Star-Ledger

"The overwhelming communal experience that arena concerts should strive to be." - Montreal Gazette

"Coldplay makes magic happen." - Toronto Star

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Last night, Coldplay completed their massive, sold out "A Head Full Of Dreams Tour" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, making it the most successful worldwide outing of their career. Produced by Live Nation, it topped out as the third highest grossing global tour of all time with $523,033,675 in ticket sales. Since its highly anticipated kickoff in March 2016, following Coldplay's headline performance at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, the band has played for a staggering 5,389,586 million fans on their "A Head Full of Dreams Tour." The GRAMMYAward-winning, multi-platinum band has illuminated the globe with an incredible 114 shows in 76 cities and 31 countries, with two legs in Latin America, two in Europe, two in North America, one in Australia, and one in Asia.

It was previously announced that the tour set a new attendance record at Mexico City's Foro Sol venue on April 17, 2016 with an audience of 67,451. The band's prior appearances at the venue on April 15 and 16, 2016 set attendance records for consecutive nights, culminating in the record breaking show on Sunday. Other tour highlights include four sold out shows at London's Wembley Stadium (produced by SJM), three sold out shows at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium, three sold out shows at Soldier Field in Chicago, three sold out shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and playing to over 235,000 people across three sell out shows at Stade de France in Paris.

The "A Head Full of Dreams Tour" concert experience has been heralded "a Technicolor feast for the eyes" (Miami New Times) with its extensive visuals including a one-of-a-kind laser show, confetti cannons, awe-striking pyrotechnics, and interactive light-up LED wristbands for fans.

A Head Full Of Dreams is Coldplay's seventh album and sold more than six million copies since its December 2015 release. The videos for the album's hit singles - "Adventure Of A Lifetime," "Hymn For The Weekend," and "Up&Up" - have more than 1.5 billion YouTube video views combined. The album reached Number One on iTunes in more than 90 countries and the band has won seven GRAMMYawards.

