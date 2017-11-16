Smart Communications Selects Aptilo for Philippines Wi-Fi

STOCKHOLM, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart Communications, the wireless unit of PLDT, Inc., the Philippines' leading digital services provider, has chosen Aptilo Networks to enable carrier Wi-Fi services for a large-scale Wi-Fi network across the Philippines.

Smart Wifi is available in high traffic locations such as major airports nationwide including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), DavaoCity's Francisco Bangoy International Airport, Iloilo International Airport, and Clark International Airport, and other transport hubs like the Light Railway Transit, seaports and bus terminals; plus hospitals, schools, malls, food parks and city halls.

"We are pleased to work with Aptilo as we deploy Smart Wifi nationwide to make quality connectivity more accessible to more Filipinos," said Jovy Hernandez, Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise for PLDT and Smart.

Smart is using the Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP), a carrier-grade system to manage and monetize large-scale Wi-Fi services. Aptilo SMP integrated the Wi-Fi service into the Smart's existing mobile network, which serves more than 62 million subscribers.

Users login to the service through a branded portal customized to the venue and enjoy minutes of free access to super-speed Wi-Fi service and can then topup afterwards with more time for an affordable price.

The Aptilo SMP is well-integrated with Smart's operations through 17 integration points. These integrations allow customized solutions like special offers for Wi-Fi users that help enrich their experience for more than just Internet connection. Further integrations in targeted advertising are also being developed.

"The days of one-size-fits-all Wi-Fi are gone. Aptilo's Wi-Fi solution is designed to deploy quickly, with flexibility to customize the Wi-Fi service to maximize its value," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks.

The Smart Wifi project was delivered through system integrator Fujitsu Philippines.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visithttp://www.aptilo.com.