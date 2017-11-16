Global Motor Control Contactors Market 2017-2021: Emergence of Miniature and Auxiliary Contactors

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global motor control contactors market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motor Control Contactors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of miniature and auxiliary contactors. Miniature contactors and auxiliary contactors will act as a major trend for the global motor control contactors market in the forecast period. Miniature contactors are used to control the motors and other electric loads remotely and offer protection in combination with overload relays.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of smart control centers. Smart control centers have the capability of measuring power and energy consumption precisely and are programmed to send a warning to the PLC and SCADA systems through an industrial communication network. If the system senses that power consumption is exceeding the pre-defined threshold, it immediately sends the warning to the controllers. These features will help the management team to run the facility in a better way, offering an opportunity to optimize their overall energy savings.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is failures in opening and closing of contactors. The failure of contactors in the openings is generally caused by the open circuit coils, mainly occurring due to aging. In AC applications, forces cause slight movement of the windings, which is normally controlled by some form of bonding of turns of the windings. This condition is usually overcome by the complete encapsulation, dipping in varnish, or any special coating on the wires. Movements over a long period can result in damage and insulation breakdown.

