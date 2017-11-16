Under proposed 'rent a roof' policy, solar developers will rent rooftop space to install a PV array and offer to lease to each household and then feed the solar power to the grid, said MNRE Secretary Anand Kumar.

Anand Kumar, Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has said that the government is planning a 'rent a roof' policy to push the rooftop solar sector in India, the Live Mint has reported. The distributed generation (DG) solar rooftop sector lags way behind national targets. As of August 2017, the country has installed just 1.7 GW against the 40 ...

