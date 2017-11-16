Edgewater Wireless Receives FCC Certification for Innovative Multi-channel WiFi Module

OTTAWA, Ontario, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WiFi3' Power-Optimized Module designed for OEM products unlocks the power of multi-channel WiFi for large scale High-Density Deployments

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX: YFI.V), the manufacturer of multi-channel WiFi3' technology for high-density WiFi and wireless, today announced its innovative power optimized module ATX-EWC24GWFR1 - 2.4GHz WLAN Radio Card for High Density WiFi applications has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

The new WiFi3' powered module is designed to optimize performance for high-density and high-interference WiFi applications in the 2.4GHz spectrum. Designed for easy integration into other equipment manufactures products such as WiFi access points, small cells and DAS solutions, the latest WiFi3 powered module, certified by the FCC, will be showcased this week at the ICTC Cable Innovation Showcase in Hangzhou, China and at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Wireless Congress in New York City, USA.

"There's a lot of excitement over WiFi3 technology and equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can now utilize the 2.4GHz spectrum in their WLAN products with our multi-channel single radio technology radio cards and chipsets." said Eric Smith, VP of Product with Edgewater Wireless. "The 2.4GHz spectrum, particularly in crowded, high density environments, requires efficient spectrum use and reuse. WiFi3 with Multi-channel Power Control provides our OEM partners with the much needed tools for high-density deployments.

To meet with Edgewater Wireless, and for a demonstration of WiFi3 technology, please contact our Vice President of Marketing, Matt Massey - mattm@edgewaterwireless.com.



Backed by over 20 patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is the best solution for in high-density WiFi applications. Edgewater's patented technology mitigates adjacent and co-channel interference to enable multiple, concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single WiFi standards-compliant radio. Delivering the highest channel density in the industry means fewer access points to deliver the highest Quality of Service (QoS) for users. For more information on High-Density WiFi solutions and OEM packages, visit:http://www.edgewaterwireless.com orhttp://www.aera.io

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.:

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced product solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and theircustomers. Leveraging over twenty (20) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is redefining Wi-Fi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radio and high-capacity Access Point solutions, and delivering next generation Wi-Fi, today.

The best solution for High-Density Wi-Fi networks, Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 powered access point products enable innovative service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services (like VoWiFI) for high-density wireless data demand in any environment.

Do more with less! Fewer access points delivering high quality service at a lower overall deployment cost make our patented WiFi3 technology the right choice for your next Wi-Fi network.

Explore the evolution of Wi-Fi at http://www.EdgewaterWireless.com

