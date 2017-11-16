Company recognized for excellent customer service and innovation in the software asset management industry

Today, SoftwareONE announced it was named the ITAM Partner of the Year 2017. ITAM Review recently announced the winners at the third annual ITAM Review Excellence Awards at a Charity Gala Dinner at Lillibrooke Manor, Maidenhead, UK.

SAM (Software Asset Management) plays a pivotal role in modern IT departments addressing risk, efficient spend and business intelligence to make faster, more informed decisions. The ITAM Review Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the true pioneers in ITAM (IT Asset Management). Judged by an independent industry panel, the awards recognize ITAM professionals, service providers, technology vendors and specialists who advance the industry and lead the field. There were nearly 600 public votes for 'Tool Provider of the Year' and 'Partner of the Year.'

"Congratulations to the SoftwareONE team for winning The ITAM Review 2017 Partner of the Year," said Martin Thomas, ITAM Review owner and founder. "This award recognizes excellent service providers, resellers or partners across the ITAM industry. This year, the final decision was made by ITAM Review readers in a public vote and SoftwareONE stood out head and shoulders above other nominations in terms of positive feedback from their customers."

Submissions were judged based on:

Innovation (pioneering technology, techniques or approaches)

Demonstrable ROI/value delivered

Customer satisfaction

Delivering lasting improvement/increased ITAM maturity

"SoftwareONE is honored and humbled to be awarded the Partner of the Year 2017," said Darryl Sackett, global director of service business management, SoftwareONE. "It's a reflection of the value and return on investment we realize for our customers, and the tireless work to constantly improve. It's great to be recognized as the leader in this field and we look forward to an extremely productive year ahead with our customers, partners and colleagues."

Earlier this year, SoftwareONE was recognized as Emerging Partner of the Year in North America and Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) by Flexera Software and a Customer Success Partner of the Year in the UK by Snow Software.

