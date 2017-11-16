The latest market research report by Technavio on the global mobile engine filtration marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005582/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mobile engine filtration market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global mobile engine filtration market by product type (liquid filter and air filter) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global mobile engine filtration market, according to Technavio heavy industry researchers:

Rising global automotive sales: a major market driver

In 2016, the liquid filter segment dominated with a market share of more than 65%

APAC held the biggest share of the market followed by the Americas and EMEA

Bosch Auto Parts, Cummins Filtration, DENSO, MAHLE, Donaldson Company, and Parker Hannifin are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market growth analysis

Global passenger cars and commercial vehicles witnessed a combined growth of close to 5% annually during 2011-2016. Commercial and passenger transport vehicles incorporate several different filters, including engine air intake filters, fuel oil filters, lubricating oil filters, and cabin air filters. Thus, the large volume of sales and the growth of the automotive market make the global automobile industry the biggest consumer and driver of filtration systems for mobile internal combustion engines.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools, "The filtration systems in cars, buses, and other transport vehicles play a significant role in keeping the engine running smoothly while simultaneously extending the vehicle's lifespan. Although advances in filtration technology have extended the maintenance cycle period after which the automotive engine filters need to be replaced, the market is expected to grow due to the increasing vehicle sales and demand for high-end filters."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Geographical analysis

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global mobile engine filtration market in APAC due to the region being home to several major automobile manufacturers, two-wheeler users, and the bulk of the shipping industry, all of which explain its huge share in the global mobile engine filtration market. Many countries in APAC have been witnessing rapid economic growth and rise in the middle-class population, which is fueling the demand for new vehicles in the region.

Competitive vendor landscape

The larger vendors such as Bosch Auto Parts, Cummins Filtration, DENSO, Donaldson Company, MAHLE, and Parker Hannifin have been focusing on product innovation and developing high-performance products to meet the growing demands of end-use customers as well as increasingly stringent regulations. The smaller vendors, which mostly sell low-cost aftermarket alternatives, may be unable to compete successfully in the market as they do not have sufficient capital to invest in R&D operations. This is expected to fuel further consolidation among filtration system manufacturers as well as engine component vendors during the next five years. For instance, in February 2017, Parker Hannifin acquired major filter manufacturer, CLARCOR, which is expected to boost Parker Hannifin's ranking in the global market significantly.

Get a sample copy of the global mobile engine filtration market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing engineering tools research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005582/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com