Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture all awarded "Machine of the Year" titles at Agritechnica 2017

The winning tractor models in the 'Mid-Class' category were the Case IH Maxxum Multicontroller with ActiveDrive 8 transmission, the STEYR Profi with S-Control 8 and the New Holland Agriculture T6.175 Dynamic Command'.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture, the agricultural equipment brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) have each won "Machine of the Year 2018" titles in the 'Mid-Class' tractor category at the 2017 Agritechnica trade fair in Hannover, Germany. Agritechnica is the world's largest trade fair for agricultural machinery and equipment. The bi-annual event attracts around 2,900 exhibitors and 450,000 visitors. The accolades are awarded by an expert jury of journalists representing leading international agricultural publications.

The Case IH Maxxum Multicontroller was awarded for its new ActiveDrive 8 feature, a new semi-powershift transmission offering eight powershift steps in each of three ranges. This provides a total of 24 speeds in both forward and reverse and incorporates a number of features designed to make the tractor more efficient and the driver more comfortable. The Maxxum range has recently been redesigned with LED lights integrated in the front grill.

STEYR's Profi with S-Control 8 was recognized for its new, improved 8-stage powershift transmission, the most efficient in its class. The new S-Control 8 transmission features a total of 24 gears across three groups. It also has a range of automatic functions that boost efficiency, and greatly improve operator comfort.

New Holland Agriculture's T6.175 Dynamic Command' tractor received the coveted award for its technical innovation, specifically the Dynamic Command' transmission, which features a new 8-step semi powershift transmission. Additional points of excellence which were noted include the advantages it brings in terms of performance, productivity, lower cost of operation, ease of use and operator comfort.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

