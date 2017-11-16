United States Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2017-2021 - Economical Office Supply Offerings From Unorganized Players Presents Major Market Challenge

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 0.40% during the period 2017-2021.
Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market in the US 2017-2021 covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovation in terms of technology integration. Key vendors in the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US are integrating the latest technological features to existing products. Such technological integrations add value to existing products, thereby increasing the demand.
One of the prime reasons for the growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US is a significant rise in the number of start-ups. The growth in commercial real estate and an increase in the rate of employment contribute toward the increased demand for office stationery and supplies in the US.
One trend in the market is digital marketing and social media campaigns. Social media is considered the most cost-efficient platform for marketing and online promotions. Most of the leading players in the office stationery and supplies B2B market promote flagship products on popular social media websites such as Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is economical office supply offerings from unorganized players. The key vendors are facing intense competition from local vendors and unorganized players in the office stationery and supplies B2B market.
The key vendors are focused on providing innovative and green products to customers whereas local players offer economical products that are of debatable quality. A number of unorganized players in the market focus on cost-cutting by opting for a supplier who provides raw materials at economical rates. Price is a key differentiating factor in the market that attracts customers.
Key vendors
- Costco Wholesale Corporation
- Office Depot
- Staples
- Target
- Wal-Mart Stores
Other prominent vendors
- 3M
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com
- Best Buy
- FedEx
Market trends
- Digital marketing and social media campaigns
- Mergers and acquisitions leading to business expansions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/65nfq6/office_stationery
