United States Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market 2017-2021 - Economical Office Supply Offerings From Unorganized Players Presents Major Market Challenge

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 0.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market in the US 2017-2021 covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovation in terms of technology integration. Key vendors in the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US are integrating the latest technological features to existing products. Such technological integrations add value to existing products, thereby increasing the demand.

One of the prime reasons for the growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US is a significant rise in the number of start-ups. The growth in commercial real estate and an increase in the rate of employment contribute toward the increased demand for office stationery and supplies in the US.

One trend in the market is digital marketing and social media campaigns. Social media is considered the most cost-efficient platform for marketing and online promotions. Most of the leading players in the office stationery and supplies B2B market promote flagship products on popular social media websites such as Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is economical office supply offerings from unorganized players. The key vendors are facing intense competition from local vendors and unorganized players in the office stationery and supplies B2B market.



The key vendors are focused on providing innovative and green products to customers whereas local players offer economical products that are of debatable quality. A number of unorganized players in the market focus on cost-cutting by opting for a supplier who provides raw materials at economical rates. Price is a key differentiating factor in the market that attracts customers.



Key vendors

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Office Depot

Staples

Target

Wal-Mart Stores

Other prominent vendors

3M

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

Best Buy

FedEx

Market trends

Digital marketing and social media campaigns

Mergers and acquisitions leading to business expansions

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US by product

Comparison by product

Paper products

Desk supplies

Filing supplies

Stationery and mailing supplies

Computer and printer supplies

Time tracking supplies

Binding supplies

Hanging supplies

Identification supplies

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Office stationery and supplies B2B market in the US by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Digital marketing and social media campaigns

Mergers and acquisitions leading to business expansions

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive analysis

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor overview

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Office Depot

Staples

Target

Wal-Mart Stores

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/65nfq6/office_stationery

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716