Croatian Health Insurance Fund Now Provides Reimbursement for Cellvizio advanced endomicroscopy technology for patients affected by gastrointestinal, biliopancreatic, respiratory, and urinary diseases

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris: MKEA) (OTCQX: MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, announced today that the Croatian Health Insurance Fund, which administers the universal health care system in Croatia, now provides reimbursement coverage for several key procedures utilizing Cellvizio. The Croatian Health Insurance Fund provides healthcare coverage for the country's estimated 4.2 million citizens. Mauna Kea Technologies is locally represented by its distribution partner, CIVOG AG, for gastro-intestinal and pulmonary applications.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies, said, "The addition of reimbursement coverage for endomicroscopy in Croatia is another milestone towards expanded patient access to the unique benefits of non-invasive, real-time tissue evaluation with Cellvizio. It builds on the positive reimbursement for Cellvizio by Medicare/Medicaid in the U.S. and further demonstrates that payers around the world begin to understand the benefits of our technology. We are pleased that in addition to many of our core GI procedures coverage in Croatia also includes respiratory and urology procedures."

Cellvizio is already used in Croatia at the Clinical Hospital Center Rijeka, which has been equipped since 2015. Cellvizio procedures are now covered in Croatia for patients affected by gastrointestinal, biliopancreatic, respiratory and urinary diseases in the Clinical Hospital Centers, with additional payments ranging from €250 to €800.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on May 31, 2017 under number D.17-0574 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

