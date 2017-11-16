sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.11.2017 | 17:55
PR Newswire

New Star Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, November 16

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 16 November 2017, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a show of hands.

Copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

Details of the proxy voting will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.nsitplc.com

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

16 November 2017


