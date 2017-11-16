2018 Healthcare Predictions: How Will Man-Machine Collaboration Redefine The Global Market

Frost & Sullivan and industry experts host interactive briefing on big disruptions, transformations and innovations predicted for the upcoming year

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Global Healthcare Market Key Predictions for 2018" on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert insight from Frost & Sullivan'sReenita Das(Partner, and Senior Vice President of Transformational Health) andKamaljit Behera, (Industry Analyst, Visionary Healthcare).

2018 will bridge the gap between artificial intelligence (AI) and humans with Man-machine collaboration, leaving aside the man versus machine competition. Non-traditional players such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and IBM will begin to have a tangible implication in the healthcare ecosystem. Competing outside their conventional arena, these organizations are pushing traditional healthcare companies to break their main business model and make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and consumer-centric.

"Algorithms have outperformed humans in many cases. In 2018 the work of AI will begin to see fruition particularly in the diagnostic imaging market. Therefore, clinicians will start embracing this technology and use it more freely and easily," explained Reenita Das.

Next year will be a tipping point for mainstream adoption of popular digital health technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of medical things (IoMT), Big Data analytics, and robotics across select healthcare use cases. In addition, Cloud based PaaS/SaaS platforms will be integral to any healthcare data monetization model. The transition of these technologies from ideation to actionable applications will drive growth opportunities across the globe.

"Blockchain technology will move from perceived hype to reality bandwagon demonstrating real value with initial commercial deployments across health insurance claim adjudication and revenue cycle management use cases. The debate will now move onto the topic of adoption, exploring [how] and [where] can blockchain technology be used in the healthcare space," noted Kamaljit Behera.

The informative webinar will cover key insights:

Gain insight into the critical issues affecting the healthcare industry globally.

Learn how the convergence of cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, big data, Cloud, and blockchain , will help shape the healthcare industry into a much-anticipated, value-based care paradigm.

, will help shape the healthcare industry into a much-anticipated, value-based care paradigm. Identify new opportunities connected to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technologies, diagnostics, and healthcare IT sectors.

sectors. Better understand the impact of advances in areas ranging from cancer immunotherapy products to blood testing.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing.

