Jadestone Energy Inc.: Notice of Financial Results for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2017 and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSX-V: JSE) (the "Company") will announce its condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 10:00 p.m. (Singapore), 2:00 p.m. (London), and 9:00 a.m. (Toronto) on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2017 will be available on the Company's website at: http://www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cxwk9don

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Results Briefing (Quarter ended September 30, 2017)

Start time/date: 9:00 a.m. Toronto time, Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Confirmation code: 2226402

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Media and General Enquiries

Email: contact@jadestone-energy.com

Phone: +65 6342 0359

Investor Enquiries

Email: IR@jadestone-energy.com

Phone: +1 (403) 975-6752

Website

www.jadestone-energy.com

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is a TSX-V listed oil and gas company headquartered in Singapore. The Company is currently engaged in production, development and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Following a recent strategic review, the Company is focusing on acquiring assets with production in the near term, and where significant follow-on reinvestment opportunities exist to enhance value, as well as undeveloped discoveries which may be rapidly brought to production.

