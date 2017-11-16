New Star Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

New Star Investment Trust Plc ("the Company")

Director Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Gamble as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 16 November 2017.

The Chairman, Mr Geoffrey Howard-Spink, said he was delighted that Mr Gamble had agreed to join the Board and said he expected that the Board would benefit greatly from his knowledge and experience.

Mr Gamble was chief executive of British Airways Pension Investment Management from 1993 to 2004. He has also served as a director of numerous financial services companies, including a number of investment companies.

Mr Gamble has been a Director of the following publicly quoted companies in the past five years:

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (resigned 9 September 2015)

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (resigned 19 November 2014)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust plc (resigned 14 May 2014)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (resigned 26 July 2013)

