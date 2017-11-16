KUDELSKI GROUP LAUNCHES WHITE NOISE

TO SECURE MOBILE PHONE COMMUNICATIONS

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA, November 16th, 2017 -The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced the launch of WHITE NOISE, a secure mobile communication solution for businesses and government institutions. WHITE NOISE can support the highest security levels, up to "Secret", while allowing people to continue using the mobile devices they already own. The solution leverages the IoT Security Suite from the Kudelski Group.

WHITE NOISE is deployed as a simple hardware add-on to existing devices available either as an SD card for Android devices, as a security case for iPhones, or a secure headset. The WHITE NOISE application enables and protects both voice calls as well as group chat messaging using highest encryption standards.

The proprietary hardware secure element (SE) used to secure WHITE NOISE communications is from the Kudelski Group's IoT Security Suite, a flexible, multi-purpose solution for protecting a wide variety of different IoT devices and their associated services.

The IoT Security Suite benefits from 25 years of Kudelski Group experience delivering cutting-edge security technologies and services, protecting more than 500 million devices worldwide. WHITE NOISE benefits from this high level of security and robustness using a unique combination of software and hardware-based encryption technology. All security servers are hosted in Switzerland.

The product is being launched at a time when the work of businesses and governments increasingly requires mobile communication tools that balance individual and organizational interests, providing both flexibility and a high level of security. Weak protection means an increased opportunity for cybercriminals to gain access to privileged data and communications. With cyberespionage on the rise, a new generation of effortless communication is needed that is both highly secure, affordable and convenient for all.

"WHITE NOISE security was designed from the ground up to address the gaps and threats in the current secure communication space to deliver what organizations need most: the ability to protect their communications at all levels of secrecy, using the mobile phone they already use every day," Jean-Michel Puiatti, Senior Vice President IoT Security at Kudelski Group.

"White Noise raises the bar and sets the new standard for secure mobile communications with a Swiss-made secure element, independant from the smart phone supply chain that encrypts and decrypts communications on the chip itself," said Jarad Carleton, Principal Consultant, Digital Transformation for the Frost & Sullivan Cybersecurity Practice. "Even more impressive is the integration of the SE chip into a Bluetooth headset commonly used in office environments which helps to eliminate the friction of increasing communications security in office settings."

For more information about WHITE NOISE, please visit: (https://www.whitenoise.ch: https://www.whitenoise.ch), and please visit the Kudelski Group for a demonstration of White Noise at Milipol 2017 in Paris, 21-24 November, Stand B-135.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cyber security solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. The Kudelski Group is also a technology leader in the area of access control and management of people or vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group holds over 5,300 issued and pending patents worldwide and is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit (www.nagra.com: https://www.nagra.com/)

Media Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Manager Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962 5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group - IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+41 79 560 43 75

christopher.schouten@nagra.com