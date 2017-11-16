

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) has privately blamed the United States Postal Service for the online retail giant's decision to shut down part of its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service.



In early November, Amazon announced its decision to shut down its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service in parts of nine states, but the company had not revealed the reason for the decision.



However, Recode reports citing multiple sources that Amazon has blamed the U.S. Postal Service for its closure. US Postal Service was responsible for delivering Amazon Fresh orders to customers in most of the affected delivery areas.



According to Amazon officials, USPS delivery service was unreliable and many customers experienced late or missed deliveries. Amazon decided to shut down the service after no other delivery options for fresh food were available in those areas.



The grocery delivery service costs $14.99 a month on top an Amazon Prime membership, which runs $99 a year.



