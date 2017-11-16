

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session in the green, putting a halt to their recent losing streak. Bargain hunting helped to drive the markets higher, as investors stepped in to snap up stocks at lower prices. Automakers performed well after European new car registrations rebounded in October. Solid corporate news from companies like Bouygues and British Land also contributed to the positive mood among investors.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.81 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.54 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.50 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.55 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.66 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.19 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.63 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche EuroShop climbed 3.10 percent. The real estate investment company confirmed its FY outlook after reporting an 18 percent increase in consolidated profit for the first nine months of 2017.



Deutsche Bank advanced 2.47 percent, a day after U.S. buyout fund Cerberus took a 3 percent stake in the bank.



Volkswagen jumped 2.52 percent after it unveiled plans to launch 15 new energy vehicles over 2-3 years.



In Paris, industrial group Bouygues soared 5.06 percent. The company confirmed its FY17 profit growth view after more than doubling its nine-month net profit.



Food services and facilities management company Sodexo, which is buying U.S. company Centerplate, tumbled 1.84 percent.



In London, private equity firm 3i Group rallied 2 percent after good first-half results.



Engineering giant GKN sank 4.76 percent after saying its write-offs related to troubles with its U.S. plant could be up to £130 million.



Property development and investment company British Land gained 4.12 percent despite reporting lower underlying profit in the half year to September.



Home appliance manufacturer Electrolux fell 2.53 percent in Stockholm despite issuing positive outlook for 2018.



Europe's new car registrations rebounded in October, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Thursday. Passenger car sales climbed 5.9 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 2 percent fall in September. Registrations totaled 1.17 million units.



Eurozone inflation slowed slightly as initially estimated in October, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday. Inflation eased to 1.4 percent in October from 1.5 percent in September. The rate came in line with the flash estimate released on October 31.



France's unemployment rate increased in the third quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. The jobless rate climbed to 9.7 percent from 9.5 percent in the second quarter. This was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2016.



UK retail sales grew only moderately in October on weak food and clothing demand, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday. Retail sales increased 0.3 percent in October from September, but slightly faster than the expected 0.2 percent and reversed the 0.7 percent drop seen in September.



Stripping out fuel, sales volume grew 0.1 percent following a 0.6 percent drop in September. Economists had forecast sales to remain flat.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended November 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims rose to 249,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 239,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 235,000.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of October.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices were unchanged in October after increasing by 0.7 percent in the previous month. Export prices had been expected to climb by 0.4 percent.



Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity slowed by more than expected in the month of November, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current manufacturing activity in the region dropped to 22.7 in November from 27.9 in October. While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 25.0.



Industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released on Thursday. The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.9 percent in October after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in September.



Economists had expected production to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.3 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of November, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Thursday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 70 in November from 68 in October. Economists had expected the index to be unchanged.



