SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - TriStar Gold Inc. ("TriStar" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TSG) is pleased to provide the following corporate update with respect to its development activities at its Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil.

Planned Resource Update at Castelo de Sonhos

On September 13, 2017, the Company announced an independent mineral resource estimate completed by CSA Global Inc.("CSA"). This resource estimate calculated inferred mineral resources (at 0.4 g/t cut-off) of 31 million tonnes grading 1.3 g/t containing 1.3 million ounces of gold. This resource estimate did not include assays from the last 37 drill holes as these assays were not available at that time.

The Company has now received all assays from the final 37 holes of the 2017 reverse circulation drill program and intends to publish an updated mineral resource before the end of the year. The results from the last 37 drill holes are generally consistent with previously received assays. In total, the 2017 reverse circulation drill program consisted of 133 holes totaling 15,019 meters in the Esperanca South and Central areas. Drill cross-sections are attached showing the mineralization in various parts of the deposit.

Nick Appleyard, President and CEO of TriStar commented "Since last year, we've been using our analysis of the exploration target range to guide our work on this project. More than a hundred new drill holes and a new independent resource estimate confirm that our ETR models work well in that they have provided reliable predictions for resource growth in the areas drilled this year. The ETR models have played a big role in getting us to where we are now, with a significantly expanded resource; and we're looking forward to seeing how well they continue to work with the upcoming resource update, and with further drilling and resource development next year."

2018 Planned Activities at CDS

Subject to available financing, in 2018 the Company plans to continue its drilling on the CDS property with the objectives of both expanding the resource estimates and increasing the confidence in those estimates. The Company anticipates completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment of CDS by mid-2018.

