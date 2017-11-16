Global Fatty Acid Supplements Market 2017-2021 - Growing Online Retailing / Consolidation of Nutraceutical Markets / Growing Aging Population

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fatty Acid Supplements Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fatty acid supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Fatty Acid Supplements Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising product adoption in sports and fitness. Today more people, both youth and adults, are engaged in sports than ever before, be it for professional or health reasons. Sports and exercise are helpful in preventing health issues among children such as childhood obesity. In countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia, children are engaged in some form of outdoor sports or other to maintain good health. Sports and fitness exercises are also helpful in preventing medical conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and obesity.

One trend in the market is growing online retailing. The growing popularity of e-commerce is making it easier for customers to browse and purchase from a wide range of healthcare products such as fatty acid supplements through online portals. Online retailing provides customer convenience in terms of product search, product reviews, a range of options, door-step delivery, return policies, and flexibility in payment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low market growth in developing economies. Fatty acid supplements are largely gaining demand owing to product availability through various online platforms that provide increased product information. Increased visibility and the rise in the availability of product information have fueled the growth of the global fatty acid supplements market in developed countries. However, a similar market condition is not seen in developing countries such as India, China, Pakistan, and some African and Latin American countries.

Key Market Trends



Growing online retailing

Consolidation of nutraceutical markets

Growing aging population

Key vendors

BASF

Croda International

DSM

Orkla Health

Other prominent vendors

BIOCARE

CLOVER CORPORATION

Omega Protein Corporation

Epax Norway

Natrol

Nature's Bounty

NOW Foods

Reckitt Benckiser

Swanson

