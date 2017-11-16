Technavio's latest market research report on the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global NIPT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the delivery of products directly to parents and physicians due to the strong distribution network of vendors. Innovations in gene sequencing will drive the growth of the market in the future.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global NIPT market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in acceptance of NIPT

The clinical implementation of NIPT is increasing across the world due to its commercialization and the marketing capabilities of vendors. Within a very short span of time, NIPT has been adopted by physicians across the world. Most physicians include NIPT for routine pregnancy diagnosis. The rate of adoption is higher in developed countries such as the US and the UK due to easy access and large vendor presence. The adoption of NIPT is increasing in developing countries such as India and China due to increasing awareness and the entry of regional vendors.

According to Tasneem Ali, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research, "The attitude of women toward NIPT has been positive as the test has reduced the rate of miscarriages. Advertisements by vendors through various media and careful considerations in the childbirth process have also increased the adoption of NIPT. The effectiveness and ease provided by the process have increased the adoption even among low-risk mothers.

Increase in genetic counseling

The number of studies related to genomics has increased over the past two decades. This has improved access to genetics. However, understanding the functioning of genetics is difficult. Genetic counseling in NIPT refers to the understanding of the genetic condition of the family and its implications on future generations.

Genetic counseling can help identify genetic defects in infants and the implications of these genetic defects. It also helps parents understand the various options that are available. With the increase in telehealth and mobile applications assisting childbirth and precautions taken before childbirth, many counselors are increasing their visibility through online mode and creating positive outlook of NIPT among parents.

"Genetic counselors play a critical role as they must adhere to the norms established by the regulatory organizations in informing patients about the criticality of the tests and not advertise products based on manufacturers interest for commercial gains. This could drive the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Tasneem.

Growth of genetic screening programs at birth

Genetic screening programs refer to the long-term storage of genetic information. This is commonly practiced for infants who are born and have moved to the next stage of growth. NIPT has made this process simpler by providing access to child's DNA without using invasive procedures. After NIPT, the data is recorded in electronic health records (EHR) for future reference. Companies such as Natera share such data with physicians. This could reduce the need for repetitive tests and help identify diseases early.

The growth of pharmacogenomics is expected to help with the development of personalized medicine for infants. This will enable healthcare professionals to make data-driven choices. Thus, the growth in pharmacogenomics and genetic screening programs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

