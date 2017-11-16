Global Mobile Engine Filtration Market 2017-2021 with Bosch, Cummins, DENSO,MAHLE, Donaldson & Parker Hannifin Dominating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mobile engine filtration market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile engine filtration market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from new and replacement demand from end-users, including passenger and commercial vehicles, heavy machinery and off-road vehicles, aerospace and defense, locomotives, and marine vessels. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in filtration technology. Filters are essential for the proper functioning of the engine and its components and therefore, need to be replaced after a specified duration of time. However, the demand for lower maintenance filters has been growing and is encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced air, fuel, and oil filters and filter media to meet this demand.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising global automotive sales. Commercial and passenger transport vehicles incorporate a number of different filters, including engine air intake filters, fuel oil filters, lubricating oil filters, and cabin air filters. Thus, the large volume of sales and the growth of the automotive market make the global automobile industry the biggest consumer and driver of filtration systems for mobile internal combustion engines.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Implementation of stringent emission regulations. The growing concerns about vehicle emissions and their deleterious impact on human health in heavily polluted cities worldwide are one of the leading challenges for the mobile engine filtration market. Filter vendors need to invest heavily in the development of new filters due to the implementation of increasingly stringent government regulations on vehicle emissions.

