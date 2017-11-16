

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session in the green, putting a halt to its recent losing streak. Buyers stepped in to snap up stocks at reduced prices. Cyclical and financial stocks were among the best performers.



The positive open on Wall Street, coupled with some positive U.S. economic data, provided support to the market in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.63 percent Thursday and finished at 9,146.82. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.84 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.74 percent.



Lonza was among the top gainers of the session, with an increase of 2.2 percent. Vifor climbed 2.1 percent and Sonova rose 2.0 percent. Logitech finished higher by 2.0 percent and Schindler added 1.9 percent.



Clariant advanced 1.8 percent after Société Générale reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock.



Julius Baer and Credit Suisse both climbed 1.4 percent and UBS gained 0.9 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished the day with modest gains. Roche advanced 0.5 percent and Novartis added 0.4 percent. Nestlé also closed higher by 0.4 percent.



