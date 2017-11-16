The global onshore oil and gas pipeline marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global onshore oil and gas pipeline market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two application segments comprising of gas pipelines and oil pipelines. The gas pipelines segment dominated the market with close to 56% of the overall market share in 2016.

"Transporting oil through rail, road, or ships is expensive and requires frequent trips. However, with pipelines, the transportation of oil and gas can run continuously and can be ramped up or shut down at any time. Pipelines are the most preferred mode of transporting oil and gas. Increasing global consumption of oil and gas is expected to drive the global onshore oil and gas pipeline market during the forecast period," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead oil and gas research expert from Technavio

Technavio's research analysts segment the global onshore oil and gas pipeline market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Americas market size and forecast

The Americas holds the largest share of the global existing oil and gas pipeline length. The US possesses 89.37% of all the existing oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in the Americas as of 2016. The country has a vast history of oil and gas exploration and refining, dating back to more than a century. Fueled by the shale gas and shale oil boom, it possesses approximately two-thirds of the pipeline infrastructure in the world.

Many new pipelines are coming up in the Americas during the forecast period. These are TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline and Energy East pipeline, Atlantic Coast Pipeline in the US, and automation of Los Ramones pipeline in Mexico. Moreover, new oil and gas field discoveries in Latin American countries of Argentina and Brazil will attract heavy investments to develop these oil and gas fields.

APAC market size and forecast

APAC is experiencing high demand for oil owing to rising consumption in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. The growing demand has put pressure on these countries to meet the high demand in the future. This has led to a need to increase exploration activities in the region, which is expected to drive the onshore oil and gas pipeline market during the forecast period.

"The growth momentum is accelerating in APAC. Rising oil and gas consumption in the region will result in increased upstream activities in countries such as India, China, Indonesia. New explorations will require laying of the crude oil and natural gas pipeline network for easy transportation of the produced material, which will provide a major boost to the onshore oil and gas pipeline market during the forecast period," says Thanikachalam.

EMEA market size and forecast

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market in EMEA is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. As of 2016, oil and gas pipelines under the construction phase in EMEA will increase the existing length of oil and gas pipelines by around 40%. These include cross-border pipelines to supply natural gas from Russia to demand locations in Europe.

EMEA is marked with major crude oil and natural gas exporters. The rising oil and gas demand in APAC countries of China and India will drive the crude oil exporters to further explore their oil and gas reserves. This will result in increased construction of onshore oil and gas pipelines to transfer the produced oil and gas to refineries.

The top vendors in the global onshore oil and gas pipeline market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

BP

Gulf Interstate Engineering

Mott MacDonald

Saipem

TechnipFMC

