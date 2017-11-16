Japan's Economy Hits A Winning Streak Reports Shinhan Daiwa Brokerage

TOKYO, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shinhan Daiwa Brokerage said that the Japanese economy is rapidly expanding at a rate that has not been seen in more than a decade.

Shinhan Daiwa Brokerage has commented on recent data reports that confirm the economic growth the Japanese economy is currently experiencing.

The research and analysis department atShinhan Daiwa Brokerage, which concentrate on analyzing key data and statistical information, have noticed that the domestic product (GDP) expanded to 1.4% in Japan from July to September 2017.

"We are looking at a seventh consecutive quarter of positive growth, this has been helped by government officials that introduced economic stimulus packages four years ago," said Matsuda Kawanari, who is currently a key analyst atShinhan Daiwa Brokerage .

Consumer spending had a negative effect but it had gone un-noticed, as global export demand for Japanese products had boosted demand, which grew over 6%.

A contributing factor to the success in Japan has been from major key world economies including the US, Asia and the European Union, which seem to have recovered, which in turn helped Japanese exports a great deal.

The Japanese government's economic policies have also been a key factor and they have been partially credited for the 16-year growth that they have been benefiting from.

Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Shinzo Abe has been dealing with a deep recession for nearly twenty years, his plan to reignite the Japanese economy also known as 'Abenomics' has worked well with higher export demand and stable consumer prices in recent years.

Many economists have doubted the Prime Minister's tactics; however, numbers have shown the opposite and quantitative easing has proved to be a successful move.

"This has obviously been a great assistance as to why he was re-elected last month," commented Senior Executive of Sales and Trading, Mr. Jonathan Soichiro atShinhan Daiwa Brokerage.

Inflation is not currently at a level that the central bank would like and retail sales are also fairly stagnant; this shows some of the Prime Minister's objectives are still to be solved.

Founded in 2004, Shinhan Daiwa Brokerage has expandedthe business andhas become a reputable brand at an international level. Currently, we are successfully managing over$13.4 billionin assets under management, providing our clients with tailored solutions.

Mr. Nakama Yuko, Contact Email: nakama.yuko@sdbholdings.com , Contact Telephone Number: +81-3-4577-614