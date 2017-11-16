Blockchain Giant Cashaa Ventures into a Strategic Partnership with BUBBLO

LONDON, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cashaa, the world's first blockchain based online banking platform has announced its partnership with Bubblo, an AI-powered app to find Top 5 hangout venues in a specific region.

A simplified user experience in a legally compliant way

Cashaa, a next generation online banking for billions, seeks to leverage the blockchain industry with its pioneering solution to connect the West and East along with financial inclusion, hence creating a fair value and a win-win solution for both worlds.

Cashaa is building a powerful wallet with a spectrum of digital financial services to enable its community to deposit, spend, lend, borrow & transfer money anywhere in the world to any card. Thus, creating liquidity for cryptocurrencies and enabling them to be transferred worldwide in a fast, secure and authorised manner.

Cashaa has launched its Token Generation Event (TGE), with CAS token built as an EIP-20 (former ERC-20) token on the Ethereum blockchain. CAS are being sold at $0.10 each in a crowd sale that is open now until 5 December. Adding to its spree of partnerships recently, Cashaa announces its 4th strategic partnership with Bubblo as a cross marketing platform.

Paving a way to push cryptocurrencies into the mainstream

Bubblo, the world's first decentralized Food, Beverage, and Retail review and payment platform ecosystem to decentralize the reviews that form their recommendation engine. Bubblo harnesses the power of IBM's Watson supercomputer to deliver AI, allowing users to filter venues by price, type, cuisine etc. Live videos and photos available within BubbloApp give visitors a feel of the venue before they actually go there.

Recently Bubblo is seeking to 'gamify' its review system, decentralising the BubbloApp with blockchain technology, thus incentivising its users who check-in at places and receive blockchain rewards for submitting reviews. Users can pay for their food and drinks with CAS tokens and in return Restaurants, Bars and Clubs can pay for their supplies to Food & Beverage companies, who also can pay for advertising on Bubblo thus completing this ecosystem.

Now, Bubblo has taken a strategic blockchain initiative with Cashaa, to integrate blockchain technology and utilise CAS in its app, enabling users to transact directly through the app. As Bubblo ventures into cryptocurrencies to incentivize reviews, this ground-breaking collaboration with Cashaa will power an efficient cross-marketing strategy.

For more information about Cashaa and the CAS token sale visit: https://cashaa.com