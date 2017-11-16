eCAT.com Announces Live Video Demonstration of the eCat QX, November 24, 2017, 12 PM EST -- LIVE VIDEO PRESENTATION -- @ www.eCat.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / From humble beginnings in 1991, the Leonardo Corporation has plowed time, energy and research funding into alternative energy production from non-conventional sources. Their brand eCat QX has been developed to redefine the way LENR, nickel-hydrogen reactions are used in industrial heat and energy plant design.

2017 see's a breakthrough in their exclusive development of Low Energy Nuclear Reaction (LENR) technology, also recognized as Cold Fusion. Founder and CEO, Andrea Rossi, is very much looking forward to revealing details of their most recent innovation in a LENR Demonstration, to be held on November 24, 2017 at 12pm Miami time.

Given the truly astonishing implications of the E-CAT technology systems, the demonstration will exclusively be offered to 70 attendees, including some Government officials.

They will be there to lay witness to the ways in which the commercialization of low energy nuclear reaction (LENR) or cold fusion, will have a profound effect on many sectors of the economy across many different industries. The demonstration is an opportunity for a select few to see, first hand, the use of a revolutionary new energy source - LENR - the success of which has not so far been proven irrefutably.

The use of eCat QX could consummately impact the production of electricity, both here in the USA and across the globe, and offer paradigm-shifting results, producing commercially useful amounts of heat.

Andrea Rossi, in his search for a Fusion based clean energy source, can also confirm that Sigma 5 has been reached in preparation for the eCat QX.

The Leonardo Corporation has been monumental in developing LENR technology that can turn fusion into a reality, to manufacture a truly renewable energy source that far outperforms all other current options.

The live demonstration will be held solely for attendees, with a streaming event on November 24, 2017 at 12pm. You can find out more about The Leonardo Corporation and their world-leading advances in the applications for LENR energy at www.ecat.com.

