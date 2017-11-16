Global and China Isostatic Graphite Market Report, 2017-2021 - 8 Major Foreign Companies & 18 Key Domestic Players

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global PV industry has developed steadily in recent years with new installed capacity hitting 70GW in 2016, a year-on-year increase of nearly 30% and bringing the world's total amount up to 300GW. Driven by rapid growth of the PV industry, global isostatic graphite output approximated 113kt in 2016, 54.1% of which was used in PV field.

Japan, the United States and Europe are home to major isostatic graphite producers in the World. Enterprises with capacity of over 10kt include TOYO TANSO, IBIDEN and Tokai (Japan), SGL (Germany), and Mersen (France). Among them, SGL, Mersen and TOYO TANSO have production bases in China.

China is not only a big manufacturing country but also the world's largest PV market. It ranked first globally both in new PV installations (34.54GW) and cumulative capacity (77.42GW) in 2016. Hence, the country is also one of the most important isostatic graphite markets around the globe. 57.5kt of isostatic graphite was demanded here in 2016, 69.1% of which found its way into PV field.

However, domestic enterprises fail to meet the market demand for high-end products due to capacity crunch, weak technological capability and few product specifications, thus causing a great isostatic graphite supply-and-demand gap in the domestic market. About 41.5kt of isostatic graphite was produced in China in 2016, while another 16kt was largely imported.

There are more than 20 enterprises involved in isostatic graphite in China including Baofeng Five-star Graphite, Chengdu Carbon (Fangda Carbon New Material), Datong Xincheng New Material, Jilin Carbon and Sinosteel Advanced Material (Zhejiang). Among them, Baofeng Five-star Graphite, Chengdu Carbon, Jiangxi Shen Tian Carbon, Pingdingshan Oriental Carbon, Inner Mongolia Rising New Energy and Henan Kaitan New Materials have isostatic graphite projects under construction with total capacity of 106kt/a.

Promoted by steady growth of the PV industry, a rise in proportion of monocrystalline panel, and rapid development of EDM and nuclear power industries, China's demand for isostatic graphite will stay on the upswing, to an estimated 108.7kt in 2021. Meanwhile, output will also rise along with operation of new capacity, to a predicted 83.7kt in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Isostatic Graphite

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Application

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Development of Global Isostatic Graphite Industry

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Competitive Landscape

2.4 Development in Countries

2.4.1 USA

2.4.2 Japan

2.4.3 Germany



3 Development of China Isostatic Graphite Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy

3.1.2 Production Technology

3.2 Demand

3.2.1 Quantity Demanded

3.2.2 Demand Structure

3.3 Supply

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.5 Import and Export

3.6 The Gap with Foreign Countries



4 Development of Downstream Sectors

4.1 Photovoltaic Industry

4.1.1 Status Quo

4.1.2 Market Size

4.1.3 Demand for Isostatic Graphite

4.2 Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) Industry

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Demand for Isostatic Graphite

4.3 Nuclear Power Industry

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Demand for Isostatic Graphite



5 Major Overseas Companies

5.1 Mersen

5.2 TOYO TANSO

5.3 Tokai Carbon

5.4 SGL Group

5.5 IBIDEN

5.6 Poco Graphite

5.7 GrafTech

5.8 NTC



6 Key Chinese Companies

6.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

6.2 Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd.

6.3 Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.

6.4 North Industries Group Red Arrow Co., Ltd.

6.5 Sinosteel Advanced Material (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.

6.6 Mersen (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

6.7 Pingdingshan City Kaiyuan Specialty Graphite Ltd.

6.8 Pingdingshan Oriental Carbon Co., Ltd.

6.9 Liaoning Dahua Glory Special Graphite Co., Ltd.

6.10 Sichuan Guanghan Shida Carbon Inc.

6.11 Jiangsu Hoken Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

6.12 Hemsun High Purity Graphite Technology Co., Ltd

6.13 Henan Provincial Special Thermal Engineering Furnace Material Co., Ltd.

6.14 Baofeng Five-star Graphite Co., Ltd.

6.15 Sichuan Qingyang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

6.16 Hebei Haili Special Graphite Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.17 Shanghai Sinmo Industries Co., Ltd.

6.18 Henan Kaitan New Materials Co., Ltd.



