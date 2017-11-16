According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global organic trace minerals for animal feeds marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006025/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market into three major segments based on livestock. They are:

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global organic trace minerals for cattle feeds market

This segment includes cattle, goat, sheep, and others. With a share of 50%, ruminants were the largest segment of the global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market in 2016. This segment is anticipated to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for meat in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, and China. The demand for animal feed for cattle is increasing with the increase in meat consumption, owing to the expanding population.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "Proper nutrients are necessary for milk production, growth, reproduction, and health of cattle. Organic trace minerals supplement essential nutrients to cattle. Trace minerals, such as magnesium, copper, zinc, and iron, are beneficial for enhancing cattle performance. These minerals provide the right nutrients to cattle, which help in improving their reproductive performance."

Global organic trace minerals for poultry feeds market

The growing poultry segment is one of the main drivers that is contributing to the growth of the global poultry feed market. The demand for and supply of poultry feed is expected to increase with the increase in consumption of poultry meat. The poultry market in APAC is witnessing an increase in meat consumption due to the increase in population and rise in the disposable income of consumers.

The inclusion of organic trace minerals in animal feed helps to reduce the cost of visiting vets and increase the lifespan of the animals by providing balanced nutritional benefits. China and India are the key consumers of poultry feed in the global market.

Global organic trace minerals for swine feeds market

Trace minerals are essential for the metabolic, endocrine, and physiological processes in swine. They are also vital for the proper functioning of the reproductive process and building the immunity of the livestock. The stable demand for swine meat is anticipated to drive the growth of the global organic trace minerals for swine feed market. In 2016, the swine segment accounted for 27% share of the global animal feed market.

"The poultry and swine segments are projected to be the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period. Organic trace minerals play a critical role in the biochemical, metabolic, and enzymatic reactions in an animal's body, resulting in better reproduction, feed efficiency, and growth enhancement," says Ajay.

Some of the top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Alltech

Balchem

Kemin Industries

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

Pancosma

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vanadium Market 2017-2021

Global Geomembrane Market 2017-2021

Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006025/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com