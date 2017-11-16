World Caustic Soda Market Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Caustic Soda: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world caustic soda market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for caustic soda.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of caustic soda
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing caustic soda capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on caustic soda manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of caustic soda in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Caustic soda market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: CAUSTIC SODA PROPERTIES AND USES
2. CAUSTIC SODA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. CAUSTIC SODA WORLD MARKET
3.1. World caustic soda capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World caustic soda production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Caustic soda consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Caustic soda global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Caustic soda prices in the world market
4. CAUSTIC SODA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Caustic soda European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- UK
4.2. Caustic soda Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
4.3. Caustic soda North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Caustic soda Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Guatemala
- Mexico
- Peru
- Trinidad
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
4.5. Caustic soda Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Libya
- Morocco
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
5. CAUSTIC SODA MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Caustic soda capacity and production forecast up to 2020
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Caustic soda consumption forecast up to 2020
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Caustic soda market prices forecast up to 2020
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE CAUSTIC SODA MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. CAUSTIC SODA END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
