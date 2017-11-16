Global and China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Markets, 2021 - Over 60% of the Chinese Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market is Seized by Local Brands

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The country's sales of bi-metal band saw blade fell from 53.50 million meters in 2011 to 46.91 million meters in 2015, representing a CAGR of negative 2.6%.

As infrastructure construction and manufacturing picked up between 2016 and 2017, the bi-metal band saw blade industry grew slightly with sales reaching 49.72 million meters in 2016 and expected to attain 52.96 million meters throughout the year 2017, up 6.0% and 6.5% from a year ago, respectively.

Even so, it is predicted that the bi-metal band saw blade industry will still maintain a downward trajectory as the Chinese economy will fall modestly and the manufacturing will face greater uncertainty. The market demand is expected to stand at 47.87 million meters by 2021, an annual decline of 0.8% from 2016.

Over 60% of the Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market is seized by local brands which focus on mid and low-range products and are represented by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) and Benxi Tool; the Chinese high-end product market is partitioned by foreign brands represented by U.S. LENOX, Japan's Amada and Swedish BAHCO. Amada has a factory for the production of bi-metal band saw blade in Lianyungang city (Jiangsu) and BAHCO in Kunshan city (Jiangsu).

Among local brands, Benxi Tool has the largest capacity, capable of annually producing about 15.05 million meters of bi-metal band saw blade, primarily branded by LIONS, FORK, SHARE, and ROMANCE, all middle and low-end brands; Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan), with annual capacity of 14.24 million-meter bi-metal band saw blade (2017), provides a full range of products. Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) holds a safe lead over other local brands by comprehensive strength. The company achieved revenue of RMB245 million (up 2.5% year on year) from sales of 10.3103 million meters of bi-metal band saw blade in 2016.

China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2017-2021 focuses on the followings:

Bi-metal band saw blade industry in China (definition & classification, development history, industry chain, industry policies, development trends, etc.);

Bi-metal band saw blade-related industries including high-speed steel and sawing machine (market size, competitive landscape, import & export);

Global bi-metal band saw blade industry (market size, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);

Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market (market size, import & export, competitive landscape, etc.);

3 domestic high-speed steel producers (Tiangong International, Heye Special Steel, Jiangsu Feida) (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, latest developments, etc.);

8 foreign players (DOALL, Lenox Tools , Starrett, Amada, BAHCO, WIKUS, EBERLE, and RONTGEN) and 6 Chinese bi-metal band saw blade producers (Bichamp Cutting Technology ( Hunan ), Benxi Tool, Hunan Techamp Saw & Manufacture, Benxi Bi-Metal Saw, Dalian Bi-Metal S&T, and Dalian Special Steel) (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.);

7 sawing machine manufacturers (Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group, Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery, Zhejiang Weiye Sawing Machine, Zhejiang Chendiao Machinery, Zhejiang Aolinfa Machine, Zhejiang Hujin Machine Tool, and Zhejiang Hengyu Sawing Machine (profile, financial position, products, production & sales, R&D, latest developments, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Development History

1.4 Industry Features

1.5 Entry Barriers

1.6 Policy Environment



2 High-speed Steel Industry in China

2.1 Product

2.2 Market



3 Sawing Machine Industry in China

3.1 Definition & Classification

3.2 Production

3.3 Import & Export Volume

3.4 Development Trend



4 Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry

4.1 Overall Market

4.2 Competitive Landscape



5 Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry in China

5.1 Market Size

5.2 Import & Export

5.3 Competitive Landscape

5.3.1 Regional Competition

5.3.2 Competition between Domestic and Foreign Brands

5.3.3 Product Competition

5.3.4 Competition among Local Enterprises



6 Major High-speed Steel Enterprises

6.1 Tiangong International Co., Ltd.

6.2 Heye Special Steel Co., Ltd.

6.3 Jiangsu Feida Group



7 Major Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Enterprises

7.1 DoALL Company

7.2 Lenox Tools

7.3 Starrett

7.4 Amada

7.5 BAHCO

7.6 WIKUS

7.7 EBERLE

7.8 RONTGEN



8 Major Chinese Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Enterprises

8.1 Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd.

8.2 Benxi Tool Co., Ltd.

8.3 Hunan Techamp Saw & Manufacture Co., Ltd.

8.4 Benxi Bi-Metal Saw Co., Ltd.

8.5 Dalian Bi-Metal S&T Co., Ltd.

8.6 Dongbei Special Steel Group Dalian Special Steel Co., Ltd.



9 Major Chinese Band Sawing Machine Enterprises

9.1 Zhejiang Julihuang Sawing Machine Group Co., Ltd.

9.2 Shijiazhuang WinFox Machinery Inc.

9.3 Zhejiang Weiye Sawing Machine Co., Ltd.

9.4 Zhejiang Chendiao Machinery Co., Ltd.

9.5 Zhejiang Aolinfa Machine Co., Ltd.

9.6 Zhejiang Hujin Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

9.7 Zhejiang Hengyu Sawing Machine Co., Ltd.



10 Market Summary and Development Forecast

10.1 Market Summary

10.2 Development Forecast



