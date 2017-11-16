China Top 40 Crop Protection Companies Report 2017 - Gain an Understanding of this Competitive Market

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "China Top 40 Companies 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Our latest China Top 40 Crop Protection Companies 2017 report will give you an essential knowledge of more than 40 Chinese companies with crop protection interests, which are listed on one of the three Chinese Stock Exchanges: Shanghai,Shenzen and NEEQ.
Within the report we provide the first systematic and comprehensive examination of these companies' financial performance, manufacturing plans, sales and strategies.China has a major impact on global CP markets, and through the report readers will gain an understanding of this competitive market, thus improving decision making and profitability.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Background to the Chinese Crop Protection Market and Chinese Crop Protection Industry
Chapter 3: Analysis and common themes
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Profit and loss
3.2.1 Sales
3.2.2 Operating costs
3.2.3 Sales and marketing expenditure
3.2.4 R&D
3.2.5 Profitability
3.3 Manufacture
3.4 Exports
Chapter 4: Company profiles
