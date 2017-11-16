China Top 40 Crop Protection Companies Report 2017 - Gain an Understanding of this Competitive Market

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Our latest China Top 40 Crop Protection Companies 2017 report will give you an essential knowledge of more than 40 Chinese companies with crop protection interests, which are listed on one of the three Chinese Stock Exchanges: Shanghai,Shenzen and NEEQ.

Within the report we provide the first systematic and comprehensive examination of these companies' financial performance, manufacturing plans, sales and strategies.China has a major impact on global CP markets, and through the report readers will gain an understanding of this competitive market, thus improving decision making and profitability.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Background to the Chinese Crop Protection Market and Chinese Crop Protection Industry



Chapter 3: Analysis and common themes

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Profit and loss

3.2.1 Sales

3.2.2 Operating costs

3.2.3 Sales and marketing expenditure

3.2.4 R&D

3.2.5 Profitability

3.3 Manufacture

3.4 Exports



Chapter 4: Company profiles



ABA Chemicals

Anhui Guangxin

Beihai Gofar

Beijing Dabeinong

Beijing Nutrichem Company Limited.

ENN Ecological

Hailir

Hefei Fengle

Henan HDF

Hubei Sanonda

Hubei Xingfa

Hunan Haili

Jiangsu Changqing

Jiangsu Tuoqiu

Jiangsu Yangnong

Jiangxi New Dragon

Jiangxi Zhengbang

Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lianhetech

Limin Chemical

Nanjing Red Sun

Ningxia Soochow

Shandong Leeder

Shandong Luba

Shandong Shengli

Shandong Sino-Agri United

Shandong Weifang Rainbow

Sichuan Guoguang

Sichuan Hebang

Sinochem International

Suli

Zhenjiang Qianjiang Biochemical

Zheijiang Shenghua Biok

Zhejiang Xinan

Zhongnongfa Seed



