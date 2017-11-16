TransUnion, Klarna, Groupon and JCB Join Global CardLinx Membership

The CardLinx Association ("CardLinx"), the leading, global organization driving online-to-offline (O2O) commerce through card-linking, loyalty and digital marketing, today announced three, exclusive forums focusing on data-driven commerce and AI. New CardLinx members include TransUnion, Klarna, Groupon and JCB. These new members join existing members Facebook, Microsoft, Rakuten/Ebates, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Mastercard, AirBnb, Shop Your Way, First Data and FIS among others.

"CardLinx Forums have become the epicenter of the global O2O ecosystem, producing some of the industry's most productive and forward-thinking new products, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions," said Silvio Tavares, CardLinx President and CEO. "The ascendance of artificial intelligence, deep learning and the internet of commerce things has made our forums and membership more intrinsically global and the de facto leaders in shaping the rapid changes to retail and commerce."

Spanning the globe, CardLinx Forums are highly anticipated and promote thought leadership and multi-industry collaboration. Keynotes and attendees include key industry players from a variety of industries such as Bank of America, UBS, Microsoft, Samsung, Mastercard, Rakuten and Hilton Worldwide.

Online-to-Offline Commerce: From Asia to America and Back

The CardLinx Asia Forum will be held on February 6, 2018 at the ANA InterContinental Tokyo. For more information and to register visit: http://bit.ly/CLXap18

Advantage Retail: How IoCT and AI Is Expanding the Definition of Retail

The CardLinx Europe Forum will be held on March 14, 2018 at the Marriott County Hall Hotel in London. For more information and to register visit: http://bit.ly/CLXeu18

Ecosystem of One: How Personalization and AI Are Re-shaping Digital Commerce

The CardLinx San Diego Forum will be held on April 10, 2018 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. For more information and to register visit: http://bit.ly/CLXspg18

In addition to the CardLinx Global Forums, CardLinx advances the mission of expanding frictionless commerce and payments through interoperability and standards work groups. Three work groups currently address key industry challenges:

The Merchant Data Reporting Work Group is solving the challenge of attribution reporting for card-linked offers while boosting the data/transparency on consumer spending. This work group is chaired by Discover.

The CLO Debit Work Group is developing card-linking interoperability for debit networks. This work group is chaired by Augeo.

The CardLinx Asia Council is addressing the overall card-linking infrastructure in Japan by coordinating merchant identification and SKU-level data matching. This work group is chaired by Sumitomo Mitsui Card.

About The CardLinx Association

The mission of the CardLinx Association is to promote the growth of online-to-offline commerce and card-linking by fostering cross-industry collaboration, developing industry services and instituting common standards. CardLinx hosts collaborative, interactive forums around the world and curates industry leading technical work groups for the development of interoperability for commerce. Learn more at cardlinx.org.

