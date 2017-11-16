Global and China Rubber Machinery Market 2017-2021 - Operation and Development Strategies of 24 Major Global and Chinese Rubber Machinery Enterprises

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the tire industry resumes growth, the global rubber machinery revenue is expected to maintain the growth rate of about 5% between 2017 and 2021 and will hit USD5.634 billion in 2021.

The development of the rubber machinery industry is closely related to the development of the tire industry. The weak tire industry in the past two years has dragged down the development of the global rubber machinery industry whose sales reduced 4.2% year on year to USD4.6274 billion in 2016.

China has garnered the highest rubber machinery revenue in the world for thirteen consecutive years, with the annual sales of RMB9.6 billion and accounting for 36.2% of the global total in 2016. Under the considerably improved environment for rubber, tires and the like, the global rubber machinery industry has ameliorated since the second half of 2016; plus, China's victory in final results of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation initiated by the United States against Chinese truck and bus tires at the beginning of 2017 has facilitated the development of the tire market and led to tire makers' greater willingness to make more investments for capacity expansion. The rubber machinery industry will resume growth in 2017, and achieve RMB14.1 billion in 2021.

In the future, driven by Industry 4.0, intelligent manufacturing and other policies, technological innovation, equipment automation and intellectualization will be the main development trend of rubber machinery; besides, the enterprises boasting state-of-the-art technologies will gradually seize the market.

In recent years, major manufacturers have begun to focus on the layout of intelligent and automated rubber machinery, for instance, China MESNAC has been committed to intelligent manufacturing and research in equipment automation, intellectualization and automatic integration solutions, as well as it has provided support for intelligent tires through analyzing RFID tire labels and big data; the ""SRS-H intelligent single-stage semi-steel radial tire molding machine"" (UAV) developed by China Safe-Run independently in 2016 has achieved the automatic and intelligent molding and production of semi-steel radial tires.



