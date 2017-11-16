Technavio's latest market research report on the global running gear marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005939/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global running gear market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global running gear market is expected to experience consistent growth during the forecast period. Running shoes, running apparel, and other running gear including accessories and fitness trackers are some categories of running gear products manufactured by established brands.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global running gear market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Adoption of social and digital media platforms for effective marketing strategies

Growing integration of shoe knitting technology

Customization and personalization of running footwear and apparel

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Adoption of social and digital media platforms for effective marketing strategies

Digital and social media marketing are important marketing strategies for vendors to increase product and brand visibility. To compete in this intensely competitive market, it has become essential for manufacturers to develop, market, and promote their sports gear products through interactions with consumers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter.

Nike frequently uses social media platforms to increase its brand visibility among sports enthusiasts, which has also helped the company to increase the volume sales of its running gear and other sports gear products. The company uses such platforms to highlight social messages such as women's empowerment and tries to promote sports participation through advertisements aired on digital media and other social media platforms. Vendors also use celebrity endorsements featuring famous athletes, trainers, and sportspersons in their digital marketing and social media advertising campaigns. This helps them associate famous personalities with their new product launches.

According to Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research, "The growing trend of using social media and digital marketing has helped many brands reach out to consumers. Moreover, the rising number of Internet and smartphone users has boosted the use of social media and digital platforms. Therefore, social media and digital marketing will result in further growth of the running gear market."

Growing integration of shoe knitting technology

The integration of advanced technologies and incorporation of new features helps companies produce superior-quality products and differentiate themselves from their competitors. One of the growing trends in the sports footwear industry is the use of shoe knitting technology. The use of the shoe-knitting technology also helps to control waste generation and it reduces the use of labor. It is a self-contained process, which saves the resources of manufacturers in terms of time, money, and energy. The implementation of this technology is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Companies such as Nike and adidas Group have adopted this new technique. This technology is used by adidas Group in its Primeknit shoe series, which includes running footwear and other sport-specific footwear.

"Shoe-knitting technology used in sports footwear makes the products more durable, reliable, convenient, and flexible while providing them an improved structure. The growing trend of knitted shoes has revolutionized the shoemaking process, which will also change the whole traditional system of shoe manufacturing in the coming years," says Tamal.

Customization and personalization of running footwear and apparel

Product customization and personalization is an emerging trend in the global running gear market. In the running footwear category, this trend is advancing rapidly. The customization facility allows consumers to choose their own designs, styles, and colors to get custom-made running footwear.

Nike offers running shoes that can be easily customized by the buyer. For instance, Nike's running shoe named Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 GPX Id Running Shoe can be easily customized and personalized by a buyer. The parts of the running shoe which can be customized include the company's logo, upper, lining, midsole, topline midsole, laces, and outsole. In addition, buyers can also personalize products by incorporating their desired text and graphics on the running shoe. Similarly, other vendors such as adidas Group, Under Armour, and New Balance also provide customization and personalization options to their consumers. This trend may help in the significant growth of the market during the forecast period. The vendors are emphasizing on such strategies to build a wider consumer base.

Browse Related Reports:

Global High-End Bicycle Market 2017-2021

Global Football Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Hammocks Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005939/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com