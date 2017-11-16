CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a $3 million securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors.

"We are excited to announce the addition of two institutional investors," said Grigorios Siokas, President and CEO of Cosmos Holdings. "This agreement will provide us with capital to continue to grow our operations and expand our business."

The securities sold have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release is not used for the purpose of conditioning the market in the United States for any of the securities offered.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The Company has a trans-European network of over 110 clients and vendors expands to 16 countries including: Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Spain, Lebanon, Skopje, Jordan, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands,

A more complete and detailed description of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement is set forth Form 8-K filed November 16, 2017 with the SEC.

