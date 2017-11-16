

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Thursday as traders weighed positive U.S. economic data.



Dec. gold was up 50 cents to settle at $1,278.20/oz. Gold has slipped since yesterday morning when U.S. inflation cemented expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.



Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of November, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Thursday.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 70 in November from 68 in October.



Industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The report said industrial production climbed by 0.9 percent in October after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in September.



