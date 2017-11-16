Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest segmentation analysis on the automotive industry. The client, a renowned auto accessories store, wanted to position their product portfolios in the Latin American market successfully. The client wanted to understand the competitors, their product positioning strategy, and build strong business models to stay ahead in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005036/en/

Segmentation Analysis Helps a Renowned Auto Accessories Store Effectively Position their Product Portfolio for the Latin American Market (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the segmentation analysis experts at Infiniti, "Leading auto accessories stores are adopting customer segmentation solutions to establish their presence in the auto accessories space."

The auto accessories market is expected to grow in the coming years. To enter new market segments, it is very important for the auto accessories stores to analyze the appropriate customers with similar preferences.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to analyze and organize customers data into meaningful insights to build robust strategies for targeting the right audiences. With the help of this engagement, the client was able to identify potential opportunities in the market and devise an effective go-to-market strategy. Additionally, the client was able to assess the customer behavior regarding the customer loyalty and customer affinity.

This segmentation analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Define markets and allocate resources accordingly

Identify the target groups and aggressively market to these segments

To know more, request a free proposal

This segmentation analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining actionable insights into their customer base

Understanding the preferences of the target audience

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete segmentation analysis study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/segmentation-analysis-accessories-store

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005036/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us