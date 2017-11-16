Roewe RX5 Field Testing Report 2017: Testing On 20 Intelligent And Connected Functions & Configuration, Suppliers, Sales Trends Analysis

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Report on Field Testing of Intelligent and Connected Functions on Roewe RX5, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Report on Field Testing of Intelligent and Connected Functions on Roewe RX5, 2017, covers testing on 20 intelligent and connected functions of Roewe RX5 and analyzes its configuration, suppliers, sales trend, etc.

The intelligent and connected functions studied in the report include: intelligent voice interaction, navigation & live traffic, car wallet & driving behavior record, SendToCar, multimedia support, car life services (including filling station service, tourism service, etc.), parking lot services, vehicle detection, maintenance service, HAC, smart seat, smart door/window, smart air-conditioner, remote control, ADAS functions (including LDW, FCW and Around View System), and external device support, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Roewe RX5

1.1 Profile of RX5

1.2 Intelligent and Connected Configuration of Roewe RX5

1.3 Monthly Sales Trend

1.4 Profile of Banma SmartDrive

2. Testing on Connected Functions of Roewe RX5

2.1 Operator & Traffic Charges

2.2 Intelligent Voice Interaction

2.3 Navigation and Live Traffic

2.4 Car Wallet & Driving Behavior Record

2.5 SendToCa

2.6 Multimedia Support

2.7 Filling Station Service

2.8 Tourism Service

2.9 Fleet Management

2.10 Parking Lot Service

2.11 Vehicle Detection

2.12 Maintenance Service

3. Testing on Intelligent Functions

3.1 Hill Descent Control (HDC)

3.2 Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

3.3 Intelligent Seat

3.4 Intelligent Door & Window

3.5 Intelligent Air-conditioner

3.6 Remote Control

3.7 LDW

3.8 FCW

3.9 Around View System

3.10 External Device Support

4. Suppliers for RX5

4.1 List of Suppliers for RX5

4.2 Xiami Music

4.3 ETCP

4.4 HiRain Technologies

4.5 DDPai

