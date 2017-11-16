

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media and music company Vivendi SA (VIVEF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings attributable to share-owners were 223 million euros, down from 264 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share were 0.18 euro, same as last year.



Earnings from continuing operations before provision for income taxes gained 5.8 percent to 297 million euros from 281 million euros last year.



Adjusted net income was 273 million euros compared with 339 million euros last year.



Revenues increased 19.3 percent to 3.18 billion euros from 2.67 billion euros a year ago.



Vivendi confirms its 2017 outlook. Revenues should increase by more than 5 percent prior to the integration of Havas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX