Partnership creates more efficient and effective path for Adelphic's advertiser clients to access high quality ad inventory

PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced its partnership with Adelphic, a Viant people-based demand-side platform (DSP). Through this supply path optimization (SPO) partnership, PubMatic and Adelphic have created a more efficient and effective path for Adelphic's advertisers to access high quality ad inventory.

The growth of the digital advertising ecosystem has led to a rise in impression volume on both the sell and buy sides. To offer a transparent, direct, and fraud-free path to supply, DSPs must be proactive to detect duplicative and fraudulent inventory in the marketplace. By partnering with PubMatic, Adelphic is buying through optimized supply integrations in order to effectively manage queries per second (QPS) and infrastructure costs.

Through this partnership, Adelphic and PubMatic have increased user match rates, resulting in significantly driving improved audience targeting capability. By conducting brand-safety checks, utilizing a rigorous approach to eliminating ad fraud and inventory screening across multiple formats and platforms, PubMatic is able to capture unique spend for Adelphic's advertiser clients via a safer, and ultimately more efficient path to supply.

"As a publisher-first company, PubMatic has been investing heavily in delivering high quality and efficient supply to buyers. We believe our QPS throttling solution and match rates are market leading and are excited that Adelphic is finding value in our platform. This partnership helps us further extend those benefits to our joint customers," said Kyle Dozeman, VP, Advertiser Solutions at PubMatic.

As a result of the partnership, Adelphic's advertisers have seen improvements in the efficiency and effectiveness of their media spend. Publishers can now expect increased spend from Adelphic's thousands of advertisers, coupled with cross-channel fraud coverage for display, video and mobile.

Over the past two years, in response to the rise of inventory processing costs for DSPs with the proliferation of header bidding, PubMatic has been developing machine learning and artificial intelligence based solutions for QPS throttling. As a result, PubMatic has been able to significantly increase advertiser spend per unit of QPS, thereby increasing the efficiency of the PubMatic and Adelphic platforms and lowering overall technology costs. Identifying and filtering inventory that was recently driving up QPS with little incremental value for Adelphic has resulted in a 51 percent increase in QPS efficiency, a 132 percent increase in win rate, plus a 2.3X lift in spend.

Efficient supply chains drive performance, so we are constantly looking for partners who can simplify the process and are safe and transparent. Because of PubMatic's strong header tag penetration, we are able to buy directly from a large pool of leading publishers, thus optimizing our buying path on behalf of our advertisers," said Jeremy Haft, National Vice President at Adelphic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMatic's focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Adelphic

Adelphic is a leading people-based cross-channel demand-side platform. Adelphic provides an enterprise-ready self-service software solution for agencies, brands and other large media buyers to make meaningful engagements with consumers across all devices and formats. The company's platform is fully RTB-enabled and delivers global scale through access to all leading inventory providers. Adelphic's technology overcomes the limitations of user identification across all digital devices, yielding rich, nuanced portraits of real people, instead of cookies. Adelphic is owned by Viant, a subsidiary of Time Inc. For more information, visit adelphic.com.

