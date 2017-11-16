United States Commercial Cards Market 2017-2020 - Grabbing More Share of the Available Check Spend Shift

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Commercial Cards: The Drive Toward Mainstream Payables" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The author has covered the commercial credit card space extensively during the past several years and has found that, in the absence of either strong increases in gross domestic product or major economic disruptions, the overall growth of U.S.-based spending on these card products for the past several years has been quite steady at near double digits. While the commercial card industry continues to benefit from an ongoing shift to electronic payments and a general increase in purchase volume, vast opportunities for growth still exist.

In a new research report, U.S. Commercial Cards: The Drive Toward Mainstream Payables, the author examines a number of critical factors in the state of the U.S. commercial card market, including market size, changing dynamics, emerging trends, and the challenges around accelerating B2B spend share for cards. The report describes the growth scenario in the U.S. market, discussing trends, technology dynamics, and opportunities presenting themselves over the next five years.

Highlights of the report include:

A detailed review of where mid-to-large market commercial card-based spending volumes fit within the B2B payments market

Overall and individual product-level spending estimates and growth forecasts for 2014-2020

Estimated branded network share in the 2014-2016 timeframe

Detailed analysis of the growth possibilities through expected check-based spending shifts over the next five years

Major trends and issues facing the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. It's All About Payables

The B2B Market

Opportunity Knocks for Commercial Cards

Grabbing More Share of the Available Check Spend Shift

4. A Look at the U.S. Numbers

Commercial Credit Card Growth and Distribution

Branded Networks

5. Reduced Friction as a Growth Engine

Enablement Challenges

Volume Matters More Than Rate

6. Trends and Considerations

Latest Technology Impact

Alternative Payments Systems

7. Conclusions

Endnotes



