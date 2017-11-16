Roughrider Exploration Limited: Roughrider Acquires the Silver Ace Project South of Houston, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL) ("Roughrider") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of the 3,056 hectare "Silver Ace" property, located five kilometres south of Houston, BC and 16 kilometres north of New Nadina Exploration's Silver Queen property and 28 kilometres northwest of the former producing Equity Silver Mine, respectively. The Equity Silver mine had cumulative production of 33.8 million tonnes grading 64.9 g/t silver, 0.4% copper and 0.46 g/t gold (MINFILE references 093L-001).

The Silver Ace property lies within the Stikine Terrane of central British Columbia. The Silver Ace claims were staked to completely contain a single mapped, 1.3 kilometre diameter intrusive body of the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite, where it intrudes volcanic arc assemblages of the Lower Jurassic Hazelton Group (Telkwa Formation) and the Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Group. No known mineralization is reported on the Silver Ace property.

Roughrider's VP Exploration, David Tupper, commented, "The recent discovery news has heightened interest in the Houston-Equity Silver area. Bulkley intrusive stocks are proximal and important to the formation of most known mineralization in the region. The combination of open ground, a known intrusive stock and a nearby reported high-grade silver occurrence in a generally outcrop poor and underexplored setting such as we now have at Silver Ace looked like a great place to start."

Copper-molybdenum-gold-silver mineralized systems in the region are commonly associated with rocks of the Bulkley Plutonic Suite, including New Nadia's Silver Queen prospect, the former producing Equity Silver, Bell and Granisle mines, the suspended Huckleberry mine and the Berg, Poplar, Seel, Damascus, and Ox deposits. The Silver Ace property partially surrounds the small inlying Beholder claim that covers the Peacock occurrence, an east-west trending, vuggy quartz tetrahedrite vein that reports significant historic results to 5,002 g/t silver and 4.01% copper (Sample 2005-PCB; MinFile 093L-008).

Roughrider is investigating the acquisition of additional properties in the region, either through staking or earn-in agreements. Exploration plans for Silver Ace and other area projects, if acquired, will be reported when compilation and interpretation of historic and regional results are completed.

Genesis Uranium Update :

As noted in the news release of October 10th, Roughrider and partner Kivalliq Energy recently completed a 1,223 km. ZTEM survey over four grid areas on the Genesis Uranium project in the Athabasca Basin area of Saskatchewan. The goal of the survey is to further define drill targets on this large project area. Management expects to receive final modelled results and interpretation from the survey in the next few weeks.

