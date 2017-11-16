sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.11.2017 | 20:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Vietnam Pesticide Registrations 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pesticide Registration in Vietnam 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The volume of imports has remained steady at 160mn tons/year, but saw a sudden spike in 2016 with the first three quarters worth 90% of the total in 2015.

This report is the only report in English offering advice and guidance on how to get product approval and navigate the complex regulatory procedures, and who to contact in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Introduction of Vietnam Agriculture and Pesticide Market

  • Soils and Topography of Vietnam
  • Climate and Agro-Ecological Zones
  • Crops Distribution in Vietnam
  • Crop Distribution in Vietnam
  • Main Pests
  • Challenge for agriculture in Vietnam
  • Agricultural development strategy until 2020
  • Imported Pesticides Situation in Vietnam

Chapter 2: Pesticide Industry History of Vietnam

  • Stage one: before 1957
  • Stage two: 1957-1990
  • Stage three: 1990-now

Chapter 3: Pesticides Regulatory Authorities of Vietnam

  • Plant Protection Department
  • Pesticide Registration Agency

Chapter 4: Legal Framework of Pesticide Registration of Vietnam

  • Legal System for Pesticide Registrations
  • Pesticide Definition

Chapter 5: Pesticide Product Registration of Vietnam

  • General provisions on pesticide product registration
  • Issuance, reissuance of pesticide testing
  • Issuance, reissuance and renewal of the certificate of pesticide product registration

Chapter 6: Pesticide Product Testing of Vietnam

  • General principles of pesticide product testing
  • Testing process
  • Guidance on conditions that pesticide testing organizations must meet to conduct pesticide product testing

Chapter 7: Pesticide Product's Technical Documents of Vietnam

  • Requirements for format of the technical documents
  • Requirements for content of the technical documents
  • Technical document for pesticide registration

Chapter 8: Pesticide Quality Control of Vietnam

  • Basis for quality inspection
  • Regulatory inspection of imported pesticide product quality
  • Application, process for State inspection of imported pesticide product quality
  • Complaint handling and imposition of penalty for violations arising in the regulatory inspection of imported pesticide product quality
  • Responsibilities of the conformity assessment organization
  • Responsibilities of importers of pesticide products
  • Regulatory quality inspection of pesticide products circulated in the market

Chapter 9: Recall and Eradication Pesticide Product of Vietnam

  • Process for compulsory recall of pesticide products
  • Authority to grant the decision on compulsory recall of pesticide products

Chapter 10: Pesticide Label of Vietnam

  • General principles of pesticide product labels
  • Compulsory contents printed on the pesticide product label
  • Pesticide product labeling method

Chapter 11: Analysis on Current Registrations of Vietnam

  • Permissible plant protection substances in Vietnam
  • Plant protection substances banned in Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2frsj/pesticide

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire