Vietnam Pesticide Registrations 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pesticide Registration in Vietnam 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The volume of imports has remained steady at 160mn tons/year, but saw a sudden spike in 2016 with the first three quarters worth 90% of the total in 2015.
This report is the only report in English offering advice and guidance on how to get product approval and navigate the complex regulatory procedures, and who to contact in Vietnam.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Introduction of Vietnam Agriculture and Pesticide Market
- Soils and Topography of Vietnam
- Climate and Agro-Ecological Zones
- Crops Distribution in Vietnam
- Crop Distribution in Vietnam
- Main Pests
- Challenge for agriculture in Vietnam
- Agricultural development strategy until 2020
- Imported Pesticides Situation in Vietnam
Chapter 2: Pesticide Industry History of Vietnam
- Stage one: before 1957
- Stage two: 1957-1990
- Stage three: 1990-now
Chapter 3: Pesticides Regulatory Authorities of Vietnam
- Plant Protection Department
- Pesticide Registration Agency
Chapter 4: Legal Framework of Pesticide Registration of Vietnam
- Legal System for Pesticide Registrations
- Pesticide Definition
Chapter 5: Pesticide Product Registration of Vietnam
- General provisions on pesticide product registration
- Issuance, reissuance of pesticide testing
- Issuance, reissuance and renewal of the certificate of pesticide product registration
Chapter 6: Pesticide Product Testing of Vietnam
- General principles of pesticide product testing
- Testing process
- Guidance on conditions that pesticide testing organizations must meet to conduct pesticide product testing
Chapter 7: Pesticide Product's Technical Documents of Vietnam
- Requirements for format of the technical documents
- Requirements for content of the technical documents
- Technical document for pesticide registration
Chapter 8: Pesticide Quality Control of Vietnam
- Basis for quality inspection
- Regulatory inspection of imported pesticide product quality
- Application, process for State inspection of imported pesticide product quality
- Complaint handling and imposition of penalty for violations arising in the regulatory inspection of imported pesticide product quality
- Responsibilities of the conformity assessment organization
- Responsibilities of importers of pesticide products
- Regulatory quality inspection of pesticide products circulated in the market
Chapter 9: Recall and Eradication Pesticide Product of Vietnam
- Process for compulsory recall of pesticide products
- Authority to grant the decision on compulsory recall of pesticide products
Chapter 10: Pesticide Label of Vietnam
- General principles of pesticide product labels
- Compulsory contents printed on the pesticide product label
- Pesticide product labeling method
Chapter 11: Analysis on Current Registrations of Vietnam
- Permissible plant protection substances in Vietnam
- Plant protection substances banned in Vietnam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2frsj/pesticide
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716