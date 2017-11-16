Vietnam Pesticide Registrations 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pesticide Registration in Vietnam 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The volume of imports has remained steady at 160mn tons/year, but saw a sudden spike in 2016 with the first three quarters worth 90% of the total in 2015.

This report is the only report in English offering advice and guidance on how to get product approval and navigate the complex regulatory procedures, and who to contact in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Introduction of Vietnam Agriculture and Pesticide Market

Soils and Topography of Vietnam

Climate and Agro-Ecological Zones

Crops Distribution in Vietnam

Main Pests

Challenge for agriculture in Vietnam

Agricultural development strategy until 2020

Imported Pesticides Situation in Vietnam

Chapter 2: Pesticide Industry History of Vietnam



Stage one: before 1957

Stage two: 1957-1990

Stage three: 1990-now

Chapter 3: Pesticides Regulatory Authorities of Vietnam



Plant Protection Department

Pesticide Registration Agency

Chapter 4: Legal Framework of Pesticide Registration of Vietnam



Legal System for Pesticide Registrations

Pesticide Definition

Chapter 5: Pesticide Product Registration of Vietnam



General provisions on pesticide product registration

Issuance, reissuance of pesticide testing

Issuance, reissuance and renewal of the certificate of pesticide product registration

Chapter 6: Pesticide Product Testing of Vietnam



General principles of pesticide product testing

Testing process

Guidance on conditions that pesticide testing organizations must meet to conduct pesticide product testing

Chapter 7: Pesticide Product's Technical Documents of Vietnam



Requirements for format of the technical documents

Requirements for content of the technical documents

Technical document for pesticide registration

Chapter 8: Pesticide Quality Control of Vietnam



Basis for quality inspection

Regulatory inspection of imported pesticide product quality

Application, process for State inspection of imported pesticide product quality

Complaint handling and imposition of penalty for violations arising in the regulatory inspection of imported pesticide product quality

Responsibilities of the conformity assessment organization

Responsibilities of importers of pesticide products

Regulatory quality inspection of pesticide products circulated in the market

Chapter 9: Recall and Eradication Pesticide Product of Vietnam



Process for compulsory recall of pesticide products

Authority to grant the decision on compulsory recall of pesticide products

Chapter 10: Pesticide Label of Vietnam



General principles of pesticide product labels

Compulsory contents printed on the pesticide product label

Pesticide product labeling method

Chapter 11: Analysis on Current Registrations of Vietnam



Permissible plant protection substances in Vietnam

Plant protection substances banned in Vietnam

